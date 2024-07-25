UP Police constable recruitment re-exam date announced; check dates

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a re-examination in August for recruitment of police constables after the earlier exam was cancelled following allegations of paper leak.

The exam was held on February 17 and 18.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, the re-exam would be conducted to recruit constables for 60,244 posts on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

"The exam will be held in two shifts on every exam day. Around 5 lakh candidates will appear in each shift," said a press statement issued by the board.

The government has announced that it will provide free travel in buses of the state transport corporation for the candidates appearing for the exam.