UP Police constable suspended for social media post in support of Palestine

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): A police constable in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended over his social media post in support of Palestine, an official said on Monday.

Circle officer (Sadar) Sandeep Singh said the social media post of constable Suhail Ansari, seeking donations for Palestine, went viral in the past two to three. "The superintendent of police has taken cognizance of the matter. A probe was conducted in this regard and subsequently, constable Ansari was suspended on Monday," he said.

Singh said no information about whether the constable was linked to any organisation has come to the fore so far but some minor complaints have been received.

"Other facts are also being examined in the probe. If he is found guilty in future, stringent action will be initiated against him," the circle officer said.

Militant group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 killing hundreds of civilians. The Israel Defense Forces launched multiple attacks in retaliation. Thousands of people have died in Israel and the Gaza Strip in the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides.