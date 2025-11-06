UP Police deploys 600 personnel, raises 100 check-posts in border districts amid Bihar polls

Lucknow, Nov 6 (PTI) Amidst the ongoing Assembly elections in Bihar, its neighbouring state, Uttar Pradesh, has deployed over 600 police personnel and 40 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along the border to maintain peace and ensure smooth polling.

According to an official statement, a total of 602 police personnel, comprising 188 Sub-Inspectors, 187 Head Constables and 227 Constables, have been deployed. They have been supplemented by 40 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), along with necessary resources and equipment, in the border districts. Besides this, as many as 94 check posts/barriers, including 45 CCTV-equipped barriers, have been set up along the UP-Bihar border to ensure strict border surveillance, it added.

Bihar border touches seven districts of Uttar Pradesh — Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Ballia and Sonbhadra — covering approximately 524 km and 40 police stations.

The first phase of polling is being held today (November 6), in 15 Assembly constituencies of Bihar, adjoining Kushinagar, Deoria, Ballia and Ghazipur districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The second phase, on November 11, will cover constituencies bordering five districts — Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Chandauli and Sonbhadra.

A special drive has also been launched to curb the smuggling of liquor and narcotics during the election period.

The borders have been sealed, and these arrangements will remain in force until polling is completed, the authorities said in the statement.