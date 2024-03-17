UP Police directs officials to ensure Model Code of Conduct implementation

Lucknow: With the Lok Sabha election schedule out, Uttar Pradesh Police has directed its officials to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented as per the action plan.

The police headquarters has prepared an action plan for the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and sent it to all the police commissioners and superintendents of police.

The MCC came into effect with the declaration of the poll schedule on Saturday.

As per information provided by UP Police headquarters here, officials have been instructed to take measures as per the action plan.

The action plan covers a campaign against the sale of illegal liquor and illegal arms trade, verification of licensed arms shops, monitoring of social media as well as taking strict action against those who violate law and order.

According to the instructions issued by the police headquarters on Saturday, hours after the announcement of poll schedule, instructions have been given to collect information about any kind of inducement given to voters, distribution of liquor or money and to take strict action against any violators, including active criminals.

All police commissioners and district police chiefs have also been asked to prepare a strategy to make security arrangements for EVMs as well as other arrangements for before the voting day, the day of voting and the day of counting of votes.

Police headquarters also advised to ensure coordination with with excise, income tax, narcotics control bureau and the district administration.

Organising election-related programmes and seminars would require prior permission from the administration, according to the police. Road shows, publicity, use of vehicles and loudspeakers etc. will be allowed as per the Election Commission's instructions.