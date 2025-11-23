UP Police flag day symbolises glorious tradition of duty, bravery: Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the state police on the occasion of 'UP Police Flag Day', saying the day symbolises the glorious tradition of duty, bravery and dedication to service.

UP Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Sunday pinned the police flag on the chief minister at his official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg.

In a post on X, he said, "On the occasion of 'Police Flag Day', a symbol of the glorious tradition of devotion to duty, valour, and dedication to service, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna hoisted the Police Colour (flag) in Lucknow today." Director General of Police of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Neera Rawat, pinned the police flag on Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan.

The governor said that 'Police Flag Day' should not be a mere formality, but an opportunity to review and celebrate the progress, service work, and effective crime control efforts made by the police department throughout the year.

She emphasised the need to hold regular meetings on security arrangements and training women police officers.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took to X to congratulate the state police on the occasion.

"Heartiest greetings on Police Flag Day to all the personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police who have continuously contributed to maintaining a peaceful and safe environment in Uttar Pradesh," Maurya said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said UP Police's vigilance, commitment, and continuous service has strengthened the foundation of trust and a safe environment in the state. PTI CDN SKY SKY