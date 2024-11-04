UP police foils self-immolation bid by woman outside UP Assembly building

Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman attempted self-immolation in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building in Lucknow on Monday but it was foiled by police personnel present there, according to an official statement.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that she was upset over her ancestral land in the village allegedly being occupied by other villagers, it said.

"Today at about 11.25 am, a woman, aged about 40 years, a resident of Loni police station area of Ghaziabad district attempted self-immolation on Vidhan Sabha Marg in Hazratganj police station area (of Lucknow).

"She tried set herself ablaze using inflammable substance, but the anti-suicide squad present at the spot acted promptly and saved her in time," the police statement said.

She was brought to the police station for questioning. "In the preliminary inquiry, it was found that her ancestral land in the village is being occupied by other villagers," the statement said, adding the woman wanted a resolution of her grievance. PTI NAV RT RT RT