UP Police inaugurates checkpost built using stones pelted during 2024 Sambhal violence

Sambhal (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A new police outpost in the Deepa Sarai area, built using the very stones allegedly pelted at police during last year's violence near the Shahi Jama Masjid, was inaugurated on Friday.

According to a press statement, an eight-year-old girl, Junaira Faisal, formally opened the outpost.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said, "After the November 2024 violence, we studied the area and decided to set up outposts. The same 15 trolleys of stones used to attack and injure policemen have been used in this construction." On November 24, 2024, violence erupted in Sambhal's Kot Garvi locality during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The incident led to the death of four people due to gunfire, while several others sustained injuries.

The officer added that several habitual offenders in the area have open history sheets, Non-Bailable warrants issued against them, and that ATS-assisted action is underway against suspects linked to terror activities.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said Deepa Sarai is among the "most sensitive areas" in the district. "This police outpost will strengthen security," he added.