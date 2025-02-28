UP: Police inspector arrested while taking bribe of Rs 30,000 in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Organization (ACO) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an inspector here while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, officials said on Friday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of City Kotwali, Neeraj Pathak said a case has been registered under relevant sections against Inspector Shiv Shankar Singh posted at Chilh police station.

According to police, Hari Narayan Yadav, had approached the inspector to register an FIR against a man from Chandauli for allegedly raping his niece.

However, Singh allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 in exchange for filing the complaint.

Following a complaint by Yadav, the ACO team laid a trap and arrested the inspector on Thursday evening while he was accepting Rs 30,000 in cash, the SHO said.

The accused has been sent to jail and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR CDN CDN OZ OZ