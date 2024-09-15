UP Police inspector dies of cardiac arrest in bus

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A 36-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police inspector died of cardiac arrest in a roadways bus while coming from Lucknow to Prayagraj on Sunday, officials said.

Inspector Anurag Sharma, 36, had recently been transferred from Prayagraj to Lucknow, they said.

He was on his way ro Prayagraj where his wife and children stay, Kotwali police station in-charge Rohit Tiwari said.

The officer said Sharma boarded the bus last night, and on Sunday morning, all passengers got down at Zero Road bus stand but the inspector remained on his seat. When he did not wake up, the conductor informed the police, he said.

Tiwari said Sharma's family has been informed about his death. Prima facie, his death appears to be due to cardiac arrest, he said, adding that the body is being sent for post-mortem.