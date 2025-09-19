UP Police launch night patrol on highway to curb crime, accidents

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) To prevent road accidents, curb criminal activities and tackle the menace of stray cattle, police here have launched a special patrolling drive along the national highway, officials said on Friday.

Under the initiative, six police vehicles will patrol different stretches of the highway every evening till morning to ensure safe and smooth traffic flow, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

He said two vehicles each will patrol the 40-km stretch of the Lucknow-Delhi highway from Bareilly Mor to Meerganj Miranpur Katra, a 20-km stretch towards Lucknow, and the 65-km stretch from Miranpur Katra to Bareilly on the Etawah road.

"The two vehicles on each stretch will move in opposite directions and signal each other at crossings to confirm everything is normal. They have also been tasked with checking suspicious vehicles and criminal activities at roadside eateries," Dwivedi said.

The patrolling will be conducted daily between 5 pm and 6 am, he added.

The SP said the teams will also drive away stray cattle sitting on the roads to prevent accidents and allow travellers to move without fear. A dedicated WhatsApp group has been created, linking highway police stations, senior police and administrative officers.

If illegal mining or other suspicious activities are spotted, photos and videos will be shared in the group for immediate action.

Dwivedi said the arrangement was made as stray cattle often sit on the highway, causing accidents with fast-moving vehicles. The initiative will also help in controlling overspeeding and reducing untoward incidents.