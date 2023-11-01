UP: Police lodge case over 'burning, trampling' of scarfs with 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Om' printed on them

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) (PTI) Police lodged a case in connection with the burning and trampling of scarfs with 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Om' printed on them here on Wednesday, officials said.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced online. Both the accused are minors, they said.

One youth was seen indulging in the act in the video, Circle Officer Amit Kumar said.

The officer said one Prasun Kumar lodged a case at the Ghorawal police station against two minors, both of whom were residents of a village in Sonbhadra. The complainant accused one of them of committing the act, and the other of making the video viral on Twitter, Kumar said.

The accused are students of class 11 and class 10, he said, adding that legal action is being taken against them as per existing norms. Police said further investigations are underway. PTI COR SAB SKY SKY