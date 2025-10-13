UP police nabs man for posting 'edited' image of Adityanath on Facebook

Sambhal (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly posting a tampered photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, police said.

A case was registered against him on a complaint of Ladam Sarai resident Pramod Saini.

According to the FIR, the edited picture was shared on October 10 by one Waseem Khan on the Facebook page Media Bihar No. 1.

Khan was booked under Section 353 (2) (statement conducing public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the IT Act.