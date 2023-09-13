UP Police, NSG hold joint exercise to enhance preparedness to tackle terror attacks

Lucknow, Sep 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police and the National Security Guard (NSG) on Wednesday carried out a joint exercise named 'Gandiv-5' to enhance preparedness to tackle terror attacks effectively.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has been conducting mock drills from time to time on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions to check its preparedness to deal with law and order situations in the state, the government said.

During the exercise on Wednesday, mock counter terror drills were collectively conducted by the state administration, various units of the UP Police and the NSG. These mock drills were conducted at public places and important establishments in Lucknow.

Prashant Kumar, Special DG, Law and Order, issued an advisory for the general public on the occasion, urging them to keep patience as well as to refrain from spreading or paying attention to any kind of rumour.

Kumar further urged people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the police administration for smoothly conducting the mock drill.

The mock drill will continue on Thursday as well. PTI CDN CDN AS CK CK