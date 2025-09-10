UP Police on high alert along Nepal border, priority to help stranded Indians: DGP Rajeev Krishna

Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna on Wednesday said the law-and-order situation in Nepal has shown signs of improvement over the past three days, but security along the border remains tightened.

He said the police are in contact with Nepalese agencies but the priority is to assist Indian citizens and prevent any "unauthorised spillover".

Speaking to reporters at the state police headquarters, Krishna said enhanced alertness, vigil, and additional deployment of manpower had been ensured in all seven Uttar Pradesh districts sharing a border with Nepal since Tuesday.

"All border outposts, adjoining police stations, and transit points have been strengthened. Officers are keeping a constant watch on all activities," he said.

The DGP said four dedicated helpline numbers - including landline, mobile and WhatsApp contacts - have been issued to assist Indian citizens stranded in Nepal who wish to return.

"We are receiving information on these numbers, which is immediately transmitted to border officials to provide necessary assistance," he said.

Krishna added that the state police was acting in accordance with directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to remain fully alert.

On the issue of open borders, he said surveillance had been tightened across all traditional, non-traditional and informal routes.

"I also spoke to the DG of SSB yesterday and there was a meeting in the Union Home Ministry where senior officials issued directions," he said.

The DGP informed that two additional PAC companies had been deployed in each border district, civil police presence was strengthened, and all roads were under strict watch.

Responding to a question on coordination with Nepal's agencies, Krishna said they were in contact but the priority remained to assist Indian citizens and prevent any "unauthorised spillover".

"Instructions have been issued to all regarding this," he said.

He added that the next course of action would depend on how the situation unfolds in Nepal in the coming days.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protest, a day after deadly anti-government demonstrations forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, leaving key buildings in flames and the nation on edge. PTI KIS ZMN