UP police on high alert along Nepal border, special control room set up

Lucknow, Sep 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday was put on round-the-clock high alert in all districts bordering Nepal, which is in the grip of a major crisis, with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli offering his resignation in the face of massive anti-government protests, officials said.

"To assist Indian citizens stranded in Nepal, a 24x7 special control room has been established at the police headquarters in Lucknow under the law and order branch," Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.

The move was as per directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna has instructed that enhanced patrolling, strengthened surveillance and deployment of additional police force be ensured along the border to deal with any contingency.

The ADG added that the control room can be reached through three helpline numbers: 0522-2390257, 0522-2724010, 9454401674; and on WhatsApp: 9454401674.

Yash said the social media cell of the police headquarters has also been tasked with monitoring all sensitive information and posts related to Nepal. Immediate action will be taken wherever required, he added.

The ADG reiterated that Uttar Pradesh Police is fully committed to maintaining law and order in the state and to extending all possible assistance to Indian citizens affected by the situation in Nepal.

Nepal reeled under a serious political crisis after two days of anti-government protests saw attacks on private residences of several high-profile leaders, the headquarters of political parties and even the Parliament.

On Monday, at least 19 people died in police action against the agitators and many others were injured.

The protests led by students appeared to reflect the growing public anger with the Oli dispensation over a range of issues, including a ban on social media and alleged inaction against corruption.

Though the Nepal government on Monday night revoked its ban on social media, following what has been dubbed as 'Gen Z' protests in the neighbouring country, yet the anti-government demonstrations intensified on Tuesday, leading to arson and violence in many cases. PTI KIS SKY SKY