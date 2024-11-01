UP: Police personnel attacked in Sambhal, 9 booked

Sambhal (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against nine people for allegedly assaulting police personnel, including a sub-inspector, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a fight broke out between two families over setting up a milk cart in the market area of Kanchanpur village under the Junwai police station, they said.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said, "Responding to a call, a police team arrived to mediate the situation. However, one family became irate during questioning and attacked Sub Inspector Sunil Bhati and other police personnel".

A case has been registered against nine people under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, Vishnoi said. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG