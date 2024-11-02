UP: Police personnel attacked in Sambhal, Meerut

Sambhal/Meerut (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against nine persons for allegedly assaulting police personnel, including a sub-inspector, in Sambhal, while five men were arrested for attacking a police team in Meerut, officials said on Friday.

The incident in Sambhal occurred on Wednesday when a fight broke out between two families over setting up a milk cart in the market area of Kanchanpur village under the Junwai police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said, "Responding to a call, a police team reached there to mediate the situation. However, one family became irate during questioning and attacked sub-inspector Sunil Bhati and other police personnel." A case has been registered against nine persons under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SP said.

In Meerut, police personnel sustained injuries in a violent clash in the Shastri Nagar area. Five suspects have been arrested following the incident in which a police vehicle was also damaged.

According to the district police spokesperson, the incident occurred on Thursday night when a police team responded to reports of an assault on two persons named Jitendra Kumar Verma and Himanshu Verma.

When the police reached the spot to escort the victims to safety, they were attacked by a group of men who also fired at Jitendra Verma.

The attackers also damaged a police jeep besides pelting stones to obstruct the cops from carrying out the operation.

The police have arrested five persons -- Anuj Verma, Sonu Verma, Saurabh Rastogi, Vimleshwar Mishra and Ahaan Sharma -- after registering a case. PTI COR CDN ARI