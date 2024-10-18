UP: Police probing possible paper leak in UPPSC exam slated for Sunday

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) The police have launched a probe after filing an FIR into a possible question paper leak in the UP Technical Education (Teaching) exam to be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on October 20, officials said on Friday.

The move followed the surfacing of a purported audio conversation between an employee of the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) in Bhadohi and an unidentified individual, suggesting attempts to "undermine the integrity of the upcoming examination for personal gains", police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tejveer Singh said that upon discovering the alleged audio clip, IICT Director Rajiv Kumar Varshney reported the matter to the UPPSC secretary via email.

In the email dated October 14, Varshney detailed the purported conversation involving an IICT employee named Rajesh Verma, the officer said.

"The conversation suggests attempts to undermine the integrity of the upcoming examination for personal gains. The IICT director requested that the audio clip, along with a pen drive containing more evidence, be submitted for a thorough investigation," Singh said.

"Given the gravity of the matter, UPPSC Deputy Secretary Dharmendra Kumar Tripathi filed a formal complaint with the Bhadohi City police station on October 16, citing violations of Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act," the officer said.

A comprehensive inquiry is underway, including questioning the individuals involved in the case, to ensure that any wrongdoing is addressed promptly, Singh added. PTI COR CDN ARI