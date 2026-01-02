UP: Police recover illegal weapons from UP bus; drivers, conductor detained

Farrukhabad (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) Police on Friday detained two drivers and a conductor of Uttar Pradesh roadways bus after illegal firearms were recovered from the vehicle, officials said.

According to the officials, a bus of the Hardoi depot was travelling to Delhi when a tip-off was received that illegal weapons were being transported.

Acting on the information, Rajepur police intercepted the bus near Dabri and recovered three country-made pistols and one revolver from a parcel. The bus has also been seized, Circle Officer Amritpur Sanjay Kumar Verma said.

The detained persons, drivers Pavnesh Kumar, Ajay Kant and conductor Sandeep Mishra, were questioned, the police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that when the bus reached Hullapur, a person posing as a groundnut vendor handed over a parcel to Sandeep, a resident of Hardoi, asking him to deliver it in Farrukhabad, they said.

The police have conducted multiple raids at Hullapur crossing in search of the suspected vendor, but he has yet to be traced, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN APL APL