UP: Police recovers 3 quintals of marijuana; 3 held

Banda (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) The police on Thursday arrested three individuals who were allegedly smuggling into the state three quintals of dried marijuana in a truck, officials said.

The narcotic substance was recovered when a team from the Mataundh police station stopped the truck near the turn of the Goyara Mugli village and searched it, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Anjani, Chandan, and Raees, he added.

They informed the police that the marijuana was being carried to Banda from Odisha via Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The recovered substance is estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 to 3 crore.

The ASP said the truck used for smuggling has been seized, and further investigation is underway.