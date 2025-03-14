UP police recruitment: 60,244 selected for constable posts

Lucknow, Mar 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the selection of 60,244 candidates for police constable posts under Direct Recruitment-2023.

The results were published on the UPPRPB’s website on Thursday.

The recruitment exam, initially held on February 17 and 18 last year, was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak. The incident had also become a political issue during the general elections, prompting the state government to introduce strict security measures at the exam centres when it was held again in August.

The recruitment drive had attracted a massive response, with 48,17,441 candidates applying for 60,244 positions.

According to an official statement, a total of 12,937 selected candidates were from the General category; 32,052 from Other Backward Classes; 14,026 from Scheduled Castes and 1,229 from Scheduled Tribes. Of the recruits, 12,048 were women.

The successful candidates will soon begin their training for the role, the statement read.

Mukesh Kumar from Rampur, who was selected, expressed his happiness. "I am extremely grateful to the government for bringing this joy to my family and me this Holi." Hailing from a family of daily wagers, Mukesh had spent four to five years preparing for the exam, while working. He dedicated his success to his parents, teachers and friends.

Abhishek Mishra, another selected candidate from Shravasti, thanked the government for announcing the results before Holi. "We eagerly awaited the merit list, and I am thankful to the UP government for announcing it just before the festival." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the 60,244 recruits on Thursday, praising their hard work, intelligence, and perseverance.

"I appreciate the successful candidates' dedication and attribute their achievements to their talent, perseverance, and the blessings of their teachers and parents," he posted on X.