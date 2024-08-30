UP police recruitment: 6.91 lakh take exam on penultimate day; 22 held

Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) On the fourth and penultimate day of the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam, 6,91,936 candidates appeared at 1,174 centres in 67 districts of the state amid tight security, officials on Friday said.

Police arrested 22 individuals, registered 19 FIRs related to attempts to hack the exam, and identified 94 suspects, they said.

With several key papers beset with allegations of leaks, the police recruitment exams are being held under tight security.

"On the fourth day of the exam, 6,91,936 candidates appeared at 1,174 centres throughout the state. During checks, 94 suspects were identified. To ensure the exam's integrity, the police registered 19 FIRs related to attempts to hack the exam and arrested 22 individuals," an official statement said.

Three of these FIRs were filed in Saharanpur, where four of the arrested individuals were apprehended, it said.

Rajiv Krishna, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, said the candidates appeared in two shifts.

"In the first shift, 3,44,590 candidates attended, while 4,01,870 had downloaded their admit cards. During this shift, 61 suspicious candidates were identified but were still allowed to take the exam. The recruitment board will monitor their activities closely," Krishna said.

"In the second shift, 3,47,346 candidates appeared, while 4,01,972 had downloaded their admit cards. Thirty-three suspicious candidates were noted in this shift as well. Although they were permitted to sit for the exam, the board will continue to observe them even after the exam," he added.

Officials said police were stationed at every centre with candidates permitted entry only after undergoing three rounds of security checks. The five-day exercise, which began last week, will conclude on Saturday.

The fresh recruitment exercise to fill more than 60,000 posts was necessitated after the exams which were supposed to be held on February 17 and 18 had to be cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

The Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation is providing free bus services to candidates, including complimentary travel on electric buses in several districts.