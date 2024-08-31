UP Police recruitment exam held amid tight security

Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam took place at 1,174 centres in 67 districts of the state on the last day of the five-day exercise, which began last week, on Saturday.

Senior administrative officials of the district inspected the exam centres to take stock of the arrangements. The exams are being held amid tight security arrangements to ensure fair examination, officials said.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), the exam is being held in two shifts for five days -- August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

The fresh recruitment exercise to fill over 60,000 posts was necessitated after the exams which were supposed to be held on February 17 and 18 were cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

UP State Transport Corporation is providing free bus services to candidates, including complimentary travel on electric buses in several districts.