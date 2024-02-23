UP Police recruitment exam: Protest of civil service aspirants against paper leak enters fifth day

Prayagraj/Lucknow (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) The agitation of the civil service aspirants against the alleged leaking of question papers of the police recruitment examination entered its fifth day on Friday.

Advertisment

The aspirants held a protest at the front gate of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has supported the agitating saying that BJP does not want to provide jobs or reservations.

Talking to reporters one of the protesters Abhinav Dwivedi said, “In our ongoing movement against the leaking of question papers of RO (Review Officer), ARO exam our demand is that this exam should be cancelled and UPSC Chairman Sanjay Srinet should be removed.” He alleged that this irregularity happened due to the setting up of examination centres for this examination in other districts.

Advertisment

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has sought representation from the aspirants who appeared in the police recruitment examination along with relevant proofs and evidence by 6 pm on February 23.

After examining the submitted representation and evidence, the Board assured to take further action in the interest of the candidates.

Supporting the protest in Prayagraj, Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X, said, "We are with the agitation of competitive exam aspirants going on at Allahabad Public Service Commission office. BJP does not want to complete any examination because after that job will have to be given and reservation will have to be given in the job.” “BJP neither wants to provide jobs nor reservation. Today's youth says they don’t want BJP," he said. PTI RAJ ABN ABN NB NB