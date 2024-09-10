UP police recruitment exam: Question papers, answer keys to be displayed online

Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on Tuesday announced that it will publish the question papers and answer keys for all sessions of the recently concluded police constable recruitment exam on its official website.

According to a post shared on the board's official social media account, "The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will display the question papers and answer keys for all 10 sessions of the Constable Civil Police direct recruitment examination-2023, conducted on August 23, 24, 25, and August 30, 31, 2024, on the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in." The board said candidates who find any discrepancies in the questions or answers, can submit their objections, along with relevant documents or information, online between September 11 and 19.

Candidates will need to log in using their registration number, date of birth, and question paper booklet number on the board's website, where they will be able to view only their specific question paper and answer key.

The Uttar Pradesh Constable Civil Police Recruitment Examination was held over five days last month at 1,174 centres across 67 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official statement, more than 32 lakh candidates participated for over 60,200 posts through the examination, which was conducted in government schools.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the candidates on the completion of the examination.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all candidates for the fair, transparent, and peaceful conduct of the written examination-2023 for over 60,200 positions in the Constable Civil Police. May all youths who participated in the exam achieve the desired results and have a bright future," he posted on X.

The exam originally scheduled for February 17 and 18 was cancelled due to allegations of question paper leaks, necessitating a new examination to fill over 60,000 police positions in the state. PTI AR KIS RHL