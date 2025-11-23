UP Police registers cases against 73 criminals in Meerut ahead of panchayat elections

Meerut(UP), Nov 22 (PTI) In a major crackdown ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections, police here on Saturday registered cases under the Gangsters Act against 73 active and suspected criminals, officials said.

According to a police press note, 12 FIRs were lodged across various police stations after teams, acting on the directions of the senior superintendent of police, conducted verification drives, monitored criminal activities, and analysed the history of suspects.

During the investigation, police identified 73 individuals involved in serious offences such as murder, robbery, dacoity, cattle slaughter, theft, and firing.

Officials said the action aims to curb organised criminal activity and prevent any attempt to disrupt the election process.

Police added that strict measures will continue to ensure a fear-free and fair environment in the district during the panchayat elections, and any attempt to cause disorder will be met with stringent legal action.

Panchayat elections in the state are expected to be held next year.