UP Police rescue man held hostage for ransom, three arrested

Banda (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) Police on Saturday rescued a man who was held hostage for a ransom of Rs 3 lakh in Jhansi district and arrested three accused, including a woman, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lalitpur Mohammad Mushtaq told PTI that some people called Lallu Chaubey (50), a resident of Lalitpur district, to Jhansi on Friday and held him hostage, demanding a ransom of Rs 3 lakh.

Out of the total ransom amount demanded, Rs 1 lakh was already paid, the police officer said.

On Saturday, police conducted a raid and rescued Chaubey while the three accused Akhilesh Ahirwar (30), Satish Singh Bundela (27) and the woman Kiran (35) were arrested, the SP said.

The officer said that during interrogation, the accused said that many women are associated with their gang. They first make a woman call a man over the phone and ask him to meet her in Jhansi when the gang holds him hostage, he said.

Action is being taken against the arrested accused under the Gangster Act and an investigation is underway to trace other gang members, the SP added.