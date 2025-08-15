UP Police rescues 3 girls from Moradabad six hours after they were reported missing

Bareilly (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) Three girls, who ran away from home, were rescued from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, six hours after they were reported missing, police said on Friday.

The girls, who are cousins aged 15-16, and are cousins, left their homes in Bareilly's Baradari area on Thursday evening. When they did not return home at night, their family members registered a case at 10.30 pm, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya formed a joint team of local police and a surveillance cell. Using mobile phone data and CCTV footage, the team tracked the girls to Moradabad Railway Station -- some 90 kilometres away, from where they were rescued.

"The girls later told police that they had planned to go to Delhi by train to live independently and earn their own money, but they got scared upon reaching Moradabad. Their phone battery died following which they deboarded at Moradabad and were eventually rescued," the SSP added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ