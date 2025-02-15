UP Police rescues girl abducted, 'sold' to man for marriage from Ajmer

Mainpuri (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police has rescued a 17-year-old girl who was abducted from a village in Mainpuri district about nine months ago from Rajasthan's Ajmer, where she was allegedly sold to a man who later married her, officials said on Saturday.

Neeraj, who stayed in a nearby village, abducted the girl as she was going to a coaching centre in Mainpuri, took her to Ajmer, and allegedly sold her to a person named Vishnu Mali, police said.

While the girl and Mali have been brought here, Neeraj is still at large, they said.

The girl's location was traced to Ajmer after Mali shared photos of their marriage on Facebook, police said.

The SHO of Kurra police station, Arvind Singh, told PTI, "The 17-year-old girl had disappeared in May 2024. She was taken to Ajmer, where she was handed over to Mali. Her father had filed a missing complaint at the Kurra police station. Mali has been sent to judicial custody." Mali told the police that Neeraj had brought the girl to him for marriage, and that they were living as husband and wife after tying the knot, Singh said, adding that the girl refused to undergo a medical check-up.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Anil Kumar, told PTI that the real facts of the case will be known following a detailed probe.

"It is too early to say anything about the offences which might have been committed. The facts will come to light once we arrest Neeraj," Kumar said. PTI COR NAV ARI