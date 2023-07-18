UP Police saves Saharanpur man from ending life over family dispute

Saharanpur (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Timely action by a team of Uttar Pradesh Police here saved the life of a 37-year-old man who had locked himself in a room and was attempting to commit suicide over a family dispute, officials said on Tuesday.

Suresh, a resident of Mandi Road under Gagalheri police station area, had locked himself in a room in his house on Sunday following a family dispute, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Sagar Jain told PTI.

The man’s wife Savitri immediately dialled the police helpline number 112, fearing that Suresh might take some extreme step, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot and tried to convince the man to open the door but failed, Jain said.

Following this, constables Fahimuddin and Ashish Panwar broke open the door and saved Suresh in the nick of time as he was putting the noose around his neck to hang himself from a ceiling fan, he said.

After rescuing and talking to Suresh, it was revealed that he took the extreme step over a dispute between him and his brother-in-law over a piece of land, the SP said.

Later, Suresh and his brother-in-law were called to the police station and an agreement was reached between the two parties. Along with this, Suresh was also warned not to take such a step in future, he said.

Suresh's wife and other family members thanked the police for their prompt action.