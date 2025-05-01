UP Police seizes car modified to resemble helicopter

Pratapgarh (UP), May 1 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district have seized a car illegally modified to resemble a helicopter and was being rented out for wedding ceremonies, officials said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said the vehicle was intercepted Wednesday night during a routine patrol by Station House Officer Avan Dixit and his team in the Bandhwa Bazaar area under the Kotwali Patti police station.

"A car shaped like a helicopter caught the attention of the patrolling team. When the police attempted to stop it, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene," Singh said.

"The car was brought to the police station and subsequently seized," he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle belonged to Raj Narayan, a resident of the Lohinda village in Maharajganj police station area of the Jaunpur district.

"It was being used for bookings during weddings and other celebratory events," the official added. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK