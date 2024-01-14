UP Police seizes truck transporting illicit liquor worth Rs 35 lakh from Haryana to MP

Noida, Jan 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday seized a truck in Noida in which illicit liquor was being transported from Haryana to Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Police arrested a person hailing from Madhya Pradesh and allegedly seized from him liquor worth around Rs 35 lakh, the officials said.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheria said the truck was registered in Madhya Pradesh was bearing a forged number plate of UP.

"On the basis of tip-off, the truck was seized by officials of Sector 142 police station. During search, 334 boxes of English liquor estimated worth around Rs 35 lakh were found inside the truck," Katheria said.

"The liquor bottles -- over 10,000 including pints -- found inside the truck were meant for sale in Haryana and Chandigarh," the officer said.

The driver identified as Prakash (30), a native of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested while the truck has been impounded, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 142 police station under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Excise Act, the police said.

Sale or consumption of non-state liquor in Uttar Pradesh is banned and can invite legal action, including jail term and penalty, for offenders, according to officials. PTI KIS CK