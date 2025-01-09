Maha Kumbh 2025: UP Police sets up 'Khoya- Paya Kendra' for devotees

Mahakumbh Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Police has set up ten state-of-the-art digital ‘Khoya- Paya Kendra’s across the Maha Kumbh Mela area to ensure the safety and convenience of millions of devotees.

Equipped with modern facilities, these centres feature waiting rooms, medical rooms, and refreshment area for women and children to provide immediate assistance to the devotees, officials said.

Each centres is fitted with 55-inch LED screens connected to a public address system, which will display live updates about lost and found persons and items. The centres will also provide essential information on ghat arrangements and routes related to Mahakumbh.

Additional Director General (ADG) Zone Bhanu Bhaskar said that to manage the large influx of devotees, every measure is being taken to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

He said that 10 computerized ‘Khoya- Paya Kendra’ have been established across the Mahakumbh area.

The main model centre located at the western end of the Sangam Return Route will operate with five employees on regular days and nine during the peak bathing festivals to manage the crowd effectively, he added.

The centres will digitally record information about lost persons and items, providing informers with computerised receipts for reference, the officer said. Photos and details of missing persons will be displayed on the 55-inch LED screens for easy identification and all centres are connected though a modern communication network, he said.

Bhaskar said information will also be shared via Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to enhance the reach of locating missing persons and lost items.

The digital centres will assist in locating missing children, mobile phones, purses, and other belongings, he said.

Additionally, enquiry centres have been set up throughout the fairgrounds to further support pilgrims, the ADG said.

All important information related to the Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj city and Mela area will be available at these centres, he said.