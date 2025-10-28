UP Police SI suspended for taking bribe

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police was suspended on Tuesday after a video of him taking a bribe from a person surfaced online, an official said.

An inquiry has also been ordered against the SI.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal told PTI that the video recently went viral on social media in which a policeman is seen taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a person. The video was investigated and the police official was identified as Sub-Inspector Amit Prasad, in-charge of Kaboh Kathara police outpost under Mandi police station.

Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has suspended Prasad with immediate effect and ordered a departmental inquiry against him, Bindal said.