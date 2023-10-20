UP Police STF bust inter-state liquor smuggling gang, 1 arrested

Lucknow, Oct 20 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police busted a gang involved in inter-state liquor smuggling operating from a factory in Para police station area here, and arrested one of its member on Friday.

Ninety boxes of illegal liquor have been recovered from the factory, a statement by the police headquarters said. The gang member arrested was identified as Manoj Jaiswal (38).

STF Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lal Pratap Singh said that told the police during interrogation that they buy empty bottles from scrap dealers, fill them with Haryana-made cheap liquor. Then they put a lid and sticker on it and QR code is pasted on it using a machine, the accused told the police. Jaiswal admitted that he goes to Haryana in a pickup, and brings liquor from there. His elder brother, Vinod Kumar Jaiswal, was arrested in October 2021 with 210 boxes of illegal liquor.

STF has lodged an FIR under relevant sections of IPC at Para police station. Police said investigation in the matter are underway. PTI CDN SKY SKY