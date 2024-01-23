UP: Police sub-inspector killed as truck hits his bike

Ghaziabad, Jan 23 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck near here, officials said on Tuesday.

SI Ravinder Singh Baliyan was in-charge of a police outpost near ITS Institute in Muradnagar on the Delhi-Meerut Highway, they said.

He was on his way to the district court for official work when the accident occurred killing him on the spot, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said the driver of the truck managed to flee but his helper was arrested and the vehicle seized.

"The body has been sent for a postmortem examination," Yadav said. PTI COR CDN RHL