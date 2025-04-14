UP police sub-inspector suspended for naming judge as accused in non-bailable warrant

Firozabad, Apr 14 (PTI) A police sub-inspector here was suspended and a departmental inquiry was ordered against him after he mistakenly listed a judge's name instead of the accused while filing a return on the execution of a non-bailable warrant, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place last week at Thana Uttar in Firozabad district. The non-bailable warrant was issued in a theft case by a Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saurabh took action after the error came to light and ordered the suspension of sub-inspector Banwari Lal, who was posted at Thana Uttar. A departmental inquiry has been assigned to Circle Officer Anoop Kumar Chaurasia.

SSP (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad told PTI that a non-bailable warrant had been issued against a man named Rajkumar, a resident of Thana Uttar area.

While preparing the warrant execution report, Lal erroneously recorded the name of Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) Nagma Khan as the accused.

The report further stated that the "accused" was not found at the location during the execution of the warrant, the officer said.

Taking the matter seriously, the district police chief said he ordered the sub-inspector to be sent to police lines and directed an inquiry into the incident to determine the cause of the "grave" error. PTI COR KIS RHL