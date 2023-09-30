Advertisment
#National

UP Police suspends sub-inspector for taking bribe to drop name from case

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
30 Sep 2023 Updated On 01 Oct 2023
Uttar Pradesh police.jpg

Maharajganj (UP): An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector was suspended on Saturday after a video of him taking a bribe to drop the name of an accused from a case went viral on social media, officials said.

Advertisment

In the video, Sub-Inspector (SI) Jang Bahadur is seen discussing money transactions with someone on a motorcycle.

Superintendent of Police, Maharajganj, Kaustubh said a complaint was received alleging that SI Jang Bahadur, while he was posted at Nautanwa police station, took a bribe to drop the name of an accused from a case.

He was suspended with immediate effect. He was posted at Nichlaul police station at the time of his suspension, the SP said.

A departmental inquiry has also been launched against him, Kaustubh said.

#UP Police sub-inspector suspended #Maharajganj #UP Police sub-inspector bribe #Uttar Pradesh
Advertisment
Subscribe