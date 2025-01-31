UP: Police team attacked while arresting criminal, 6 held

Deoria (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A police team who went to arrest a wanted criminal in Surouli village here was attacked by some people A sub-inspector and constable got injured in the attack, they said.

SHO Kanchan Rai said that Pankaj Gupta, a resident of Ahilwar village, had given a cheque after taking money from a person, but the cheque bounced. An FIR was registered against him following this.

On Wednesday evening, Bariyarpur police station's Inspector Varun Singh and constable Amar Singh were going to investigate a case in Surauli, when they spotted Gupta and nabbed him, he said.

Meanwhile, Gupta's supporters reached the spot and attacked the inspector and constable. They freed the accused and took him away, the SHO said.

Both the policemen were seriously injured in the attack by the villagers and have been admitted to hospital.

The police later arrested Gupta by registering an FIR under obstruction in government work and other related sections. Apart from this, Ramakant Yadav, Shyam Bihari Malla, Dharmdev Yadav, Vishundev Yadav, Mohan Yadav and Kishundev Yadav were also arrested on Thursday.

Except Malla, all others have been sent to jail, the SHO said, adding that further probe is underway.

On the basis of the complaint of Singh, a case has been registered against 11 named accused and 20-30 unknown accused.