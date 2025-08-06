UP Police to conduct DNA test to establish paternity of baby born to teen rape survivor

Deoria (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) A 15-year-old rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district has given birth to a baby girl and the police on Wednesday said they have initiated process for a DNA test to determine the baby's father.

The accused, Shashikant Kumar Gaur, has been arrested and sent to jail.

The incident took place eight months ago when the accused allegedly raped the minor from a village under Surauli police station and threatened to kill her if she spoke out. The family learned of the pregnancy later, officials said.

An FIR under sections 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under provisions of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered on July 23, 2025, leading to the arrest of Gaur, a local, a senior police officer said.

"Three days ago, the minor's condition worsened, resulting in her hospitalisation at the Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College where she gave birth to a healthy baby girl," Deoria Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer said.

The officer said while the accused is in jail, the DNA test process has begun to legally establish the child's paternal identity.

Further action will proceed with court approval, the district police chief said.

Both mother and child are said to be in stable condition, police informed.