UP Police to organise 'Run for Unity' on Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary

Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) On the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Uttar Pradesh Police has organised a state-wide "Run for Unity on October 31.

Inspector General (Law and Order) LR Kumar told reporters that the event aims to strengthen citizens' commitment to India's unity and integrity.

The run will be held from 7 am to 10 am in all districts, police commissionerates, and at the state headquarters, with participation from police personnel, students, NCC, scouts, and locals.

Each run will cover 1 to 1.5 kilometres from the respective police stations and headquarters.

Kumar said that route marking, barricading, direction indicators, and security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Trainee male and female constables, students, NCC cadets, scouts, police personnel, social workers, and prominent sportspersons will take part in the “Run for Unity” across Uttar Pradesh. Participants will carry the Tricolour during the run, symbolising unity, harmony, and national pride. PTI ABN ANM HIG