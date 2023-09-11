UP Police trains personnel in 'predictive policing' through data analytics, crime mapping

Lucknow, Sep 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday held a "predictive policing" workshop to train its personnel in data analytics and crime mapping tools to ensure better law and order.

"The training was held to achieve goals of predictive policing. We have a pattern of crime committed all over the year. If this data is analysed, we can know when, where and which type of crime might take place," Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar said.

In the workshop, 68 gazetted officers and 192 non-gazetted officers participated and they were informed about the tools available for data analytics.

The participants were also told about "event search" in which by entering a keyword such as robbery, theft and murder information can be sought, and about "event tracking" through which status of police vehicles can be found for any information received on the '112' emergency response number, Kumar said.

Through "event location analysis and hotspot (of crime) analysis", personnel can determine a pattern of criminal activities, he added.

The DGP said that the Uttar Pradesh '112' cell has data of over 17 crore calls received in the past seven years as well as the tool to analyse this data. Participants were informed about this and incident analysis, Kumar said.

"Similarly, we have data of the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System) that can be filtered and monitored police station or beat wise. It can help in police patrolling and deploying personnel," he said adding that personnel were also told about crime mapping tools developed under the CCTNS.

The DGP said that in today's workshop, hands-on practice was conducted.

"Police personnel can filter data according to type, time and place of incidents occurring in their district, range and zone, which will be used in creating hotspots and predictive policing," he said.

These trained police personnel will now inform their colleagues about these tools, Kumar said. PTI ABN ABN ANB ANB