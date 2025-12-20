UP Police verify Muzaffarnagar riot victims' colony, labour hubs to check illegal immigrants

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) Police have carried out door-to-door verification in a Muzaffarnagar riots victims' colony in Kairana town of Shamli district as part of a drive to identify illegal immigrants, officials said on Saturday.

The verification exercise was conducted Friday in Nahid Colony, where around 300 families displaced during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots from villages such as Lank, Bahawdi and Phugana were resettled, police said.

During the exercise, police checked Aadhaar cards, mobile numbers and family details of residents.

Circle Officer (Kairana) Hemant Kumar told reporters that the verification was aimed at identifying any illegal Rohingya or Bangladeshi nationals, but no such person had been found so far.

A resident of the colony, Noor Hasan, said all families living there had already filled out their Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms and submitted them to the booth level officer (BLO) in Kairana.

Meanwhile, police in neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district have also intensified verification in industrial areas, focusing on labourers working in factories, officials said.

Circle Officer Siddharth Mishra said police teams checked records of workers at several paper mills and steel factories in the district. Factory owners have been directed to maintain registers containing complete details of their workers, he added.

The verification drives are part of a broader exercise to ensure proper documentation and to identify any illegal immigrants, police said.

In 2013 Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh witnessed a series of communal clashes that left over 60 people dead and displaced thousands, largely from rural areas of the district.