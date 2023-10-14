UP policeman held for drug smuggling

Gorakhpur, Oct 14 (PTI) A policeman and his associate were arrested for smuggling drugs and 33 kg of charas was seized from their possession, an official said on Saturday.

Sub Inspector Ravindra Shukla, a resident of Lucknow, was posted at the summon cell in Gorakhpur, he said.

Shukla and his associate Kulveer Singh procured the charas (cannabis) from Nepal, Superintendent of Police (city) K K Vishnoi said. The duo was arrested on Thursday.

“Gorakhpur and Maharajganj police, under a joint operation, caught two smugglers with 33 kg of charas worth crores of rupees in the international market. One of the smugglers works in the police department," the SP said.

Acting on a tipoff, the two men were intercepted near Dharamshala police station while they were on their way to Asuran Chowk on a scooter. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said. PTI COR SAB RHL