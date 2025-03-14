UP: Political leaders extend wishes on Holi, CM Yogi terms festival 'messenger of unity'

Lucknow: Political leaders in Uttar Pradesh greeted people on the occasion of Holi on Friday with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath terming the festival a "messenger of unity".

Adityanath, who is in Gorakhpur, shared on X a photograph of him feeding a peacock.

In a post in Hindi on the platform, he said, "Best wishes to all of you on the festival of colours, joy, enthusiasm and excitement, Holi! The festival of Holi is the messenger of unity, which inspires us to walk on the path of amiability ('sadbhaav') with love and harmony ('sauhaard')."

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that this festival may fill the life of all of you with colours of happiness, prosperity and new enthusiasm," Adityanath said on X.

रंग, उमंग, उत्साह और तरंग के पावन पर्व होली की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं!



होली का पर्व एकता का संदेशवाहक है, जो हमें प्रेम और सौहार्द के साथ सद्भाव के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा प्रदान करता है।



प्रभु श्री राम से कामना है कि यह पर्व आप सभी के जीवन को सुख, समृद्धि व नव उमंग के विविध…

Wishing people on the festive occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in a post on X, said, "Best wishes to the people of the entire country and the state for the 'Mahaparva' of Holi, filled with the excitement, joy and happiness of colours!"

समस्त देश एवं प्रदेशवासियों को रंगों की उमंग, हर्षोल्लास व आनंद से परिपूर्ण 'होली महापर्व' की मंगलमय शुभकामनाएं!



इन्द्रधनुषी रंगों से सजा यह पावन पर्व आपके जीवन में नई ऊर्जा, असीम आनंद एवं सकारात्मकता का संचार करे तथा चिर-नवीन उल्लास से आपके हर दिन को परिपूर्ण करे।

"May this holy festival ('paavan parv') decorated with a rainbow of colours bring new energy, immense joy and positivity in your life and fill your every day with happiness," Maurya said.

Another deputy chief minister, Brajesh Pathak, also extended best wishes to all the people on the festive occasion.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati took to X to say, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all people of the country on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. Celebrate it traditionally with full enthusiasm, peace, mutual brotherhood and harmony."