UP poll chief urges political parties to appoint booth agents for smooth SIR rollout

Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) A complete understanding of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is a must to address all queries raised by stakeholders, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said on Wednesday.

Rinwa was speaking at a meeting with representatives of political parties to discuss the rollout of the SIR.

"The first step is to sit together at all three levels — state, district, and assembly — to understand the entire process. If there are any questions, we will clarify and answer the queries," he said.

Rinwa underscored the importance of appointing booth-level agents (BLAs) by all recognised political parties to ensure the accuracy and smooth execution of the massive electoral exercise.

"It is a very important task for every recognised political party to appoint its booth-level agent at every booth across the state," he stated.

He said that the process for appointing BLAs had already been shared with parties.

"From the state level, each district is authorised to designate its office bearer, who will appoint booth-level agents in the district," he said.

The meeting was aimed at briefing political parties on procedural details of the SIR.

The Election Commission of India recently announced phase two of the SIR of electoral rolls in 12 states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, from October 28. PTI ABN VN VN