UP pollution control board seals hot mix plants in Ghaziabad for violation of restrictions

Ghaziabad, Nov 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has sealed more than a dozen hot mix plants here for allegedly violating norms under stage III of the graded response action plan, officials said on Friday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recently invoked stricter anti-pollution measures under stage III of the graded response action plan (GRAP) in the wake of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board's regional officer, Ankit Singh, said the board's personnel carried out surprise inspections at around 20 locations on Thursday and sealed eight plants found to be flouting air quality regulations.

These units included SSG Construction and Developers Pvt Ltd on National Highway-9, L&T Ltd, Chandralekha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Wave City, Prasu Buildcon in Wave City Sector 1, Techno Prime Ltd in Wave City, Rhino RMC Company Pvt Ltd in Indirapuram, and Metro Suites Homes in Vasundhara, he said.

A hot mix plant operated by Rajput Enterprises was also sealed, and a recommendation has been sent to the sub-divisional magistrate, Loni, to impose an environmental compensation of Rs 50,000 on the unit, Singh said.

On Thursday, the teams sealed the Ultratech Cement Ltd plant along with four others in site-4 of Sahibabad Industrial Area, he added.

Random inspections will continue against units violating GRAP-III norms and contributing to air pollution and poor air quality in the district, the official said. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD NSD