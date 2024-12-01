UP: Portion of rail track breaks in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A portion of a railway line was found broken near Dudhiya Khurd railway station after a goods train crossed it here on Sunday morning, officials said.

Rail tracks often develop cracks in the winter season but a detailed probe has been ordered, they said.

The incident occurred on the Puranpur-Mailani broad gauge railway track in Pilibhit after a goods train left Puranpur railway station for Dudhiya Khurd station around 6.30 am.

According to villagers, while the train was passing Dharmapur village, they heard a loud noise, after which they found the track broken.

Dharmapur Khurd station master informed senior officials of the department after seeing the broken track. An engineer of the technical department and other staff reached the spot and began repair work.

Passenger trains in the meantime were asked to travel at a speed of 10-30 km per hour.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Northeast Railway Izzatnagar Division Rajendra Singh told reporters that cracks in the rail tracks are common in the winter season, and this also seemed to be such a case.

The broken track has been repaired and the matter is being investigated in detail, he said.

Due to this, passenger train number 55357 going towards Pilibhit was running late by 30 minutes, he said.