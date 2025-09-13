UP: Pratapgarh DM orders attachment of Rs 87 lakh assets of MLA Raja Bhaiya's ex-PR manager

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) The district magistrate here has ordered attachment of property worth Rs 87 lakh illegally acquired by two accused, including Uttar Pradesh MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya's former public relations manager, officials said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said the Pratapgarh District Magistrate Shiv Sahay on Friday ordered attachment of movable and immovable property acquired by the accused Raju Yadav alias Rajiv Yadav through criminal acts and illegal sources.

The attachments are to be made under Section 2/3 of the Gangster Act in a case registered at Manikpur police station. The estimated value of the property to be attached is Rs 82 lakh, he said.

He said a total of 16 cases, including those for serious crimes and murder, are registered in various police stations against Yadav, who is the former public relations manager of MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ