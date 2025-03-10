UP: Pregnant woman dies during surgery at Bhadohi district hospital; magistrate orders inquiry

Bhadohi (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A pregnant woman died during surgery in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district hospital, triggering outrage among her family members and a large crowd on Monday, officials said.

District and police officials had to intervene and pacify the situation after considerable effort, they said.

"The investigation into the death of the pregnant woman during surgery has been assigned to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Giri, and a report has been sought within 15 days," District Magistrate Vishal Singh said.

Strict action will be taken against those found responsible, he said.

Chief Medical Officer Santosh Kumar Chak said that Pooja Pandey (35), wife of Shivam Pandey from Ibrahimpur village, had been admitted to the district hospital for childbirth.

"She had previously given birth to a child through surgery five years ago," he said.

Dr. Vartika Agarwal was responsible for conducting the delivery, while Dr. Pradeep Singh was assigned to administer anesthesia.

A baby boy was delivered through surgery, but for some reason, Pooja Pandey did not survive, Chak said.

He added that a post mortem is being conducted and the cause of death will be ascertained after the report is received.

"The district magistrate has ordered an inquiry, and legal action will follow based on the findings," he said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ